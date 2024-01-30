Lions OC Ben Johnson is staying, turning down possible chance to be NFL head coach, AP source says

Johnson was a candidate to coach in Washington, where he was considered a front-runner, and with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 37-year-old Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff in 2022 after serving in various coaching roles the three previous seasons.

Johnson helped the Lions win two playoff games in the same postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title and reach the NFC championship game for the second time in team history and first time in 32 years.

He was considered the leading candidate with the Commanders, who interviewed him before the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs with a 34-31 loss at San Francisco.

Johnson, whom Campbell has called “a rock star,” broke into the NFL with Miami in 2012 after spending three years as an assistant at Boston College. He worked his way up with the Dolphins to receivers coach in 2018 before getting hired by Detroit and playing a major role in Jared Goff’s growth as a QB.

Last year, Johnson interviewed for the Houston Texans vacancy before they hired DeMeco Ryans.

