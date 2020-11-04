Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit (3-4) plays at Minnesota (2-5) on Sunday, and Stafford's status is unknown.

Stafford's backups are Chase Daniel and David Blough. The 34-year-old Daniel has started five games in his career. Blough started five games last year with the Lions after they acquired the undrafted rookie from the Cleveland Browns.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result. The news received a lot of attention due to his stature in the league and because his wife, Kelly, had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor.

Kelly Stafford had plenty to say on her Instagram page in August after the false positive test, lashing out at the league for publicly putting her husband on the list.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He ranks No. 18 in league history with nearly 43,000 yards and is No. 18 on the all-time list with 269 touchdowns in his career.

