Lionsgate recalls and apologizes for ‘Megalopolis’ trailer for fabricated quotes

The trailer, released earlier Wednesday, included quotes from critics like Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert of other Coppola films that did not actually appear in their reviews. The intent, it seems, was to highlight the critical divisiveness of now-classics like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” leaning into some of the more negative reactions to “Megalopolis,” the self-financed $120 million epic opening in September.

The trailer attributed a quote to Kael that “The Godfather” was “diminished by its artsiness.” But Kael loved “The Godfather,” and this phrase was not used in her March 1972 review of the film for The New Yorker. Ebert also did not write that Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” was “a triumph of style over substance.” Quotes from Rex Reed and Vincent Canby, about “Apocalypse Now,” did not appear in their reviews either.

“Megalopolis” has been decades in the making, and it received many mixed reviews upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It has also come under scrutiny of late for alleged misconduct on set, after videos leaked of Coppola hugging and kissing extras during a club scene. Representatives have not responded to the AP’s requests for comment about the videos.

The film is set to have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month before hitting theaters on Sept. 27.