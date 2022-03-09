Literary journal Conjunctions to shut down this fall

"I've been informed that the cost of continuing to publish the journal has become unsustainable for the college, which has made the decision to cease publication at the end of this calendar year," Morrow wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on the Conjunctions homepage.

“Editing and publishing a literary journal has historically never been for the faint of heart. I am deeply saddened by this turn of events, but I appreciate Bard’s having been a steadfast supporter of the journal for these past three decades.”