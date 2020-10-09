Lithuania, Poland recall more diplomats from Belarus

In Poland, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Minsk's demand for scaling down of its mission was a “hostile move that Poland will respond to in due time and due form.”

Lithuania and Poland have have been strong critics of the political turmoil in Belarus.

Lithuania has granted shelter to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled her country after unsuccessfully challenging Lukashenko in the country’s Aug. 9 presidential vote. Officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office but opposition members say the election was riddled with fraud and are holding large protests to call for a repeat vote.

Together with the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, Lithuania and Poland swiftly imposed sanctions against Belarusian leaders, and the 27-nation European Union — which includes the three Baltic nations — eventually followed suit with sanctions. Belarus is not an EU member.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/Belarus.