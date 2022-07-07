Lithuanian crowdfunding drive gets Ukraine an armed drone

The campaign's success inspired Turkey's Baykar defense company, which makes the Bayraktar TB2 drone, to provide it free of cost. Some of the money raised in Lithuania was used to arm the drone, and the rest will be funneled to Ukraine to address "critical needs," the Lithuanian government said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas presented the drone, which arrived in the country earlier this week, to the public at a local air base.