Lithuanians bid farewell to 4 US soldiers who died during training exercise

U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara C. McDonald thanks people who come to pay their last respect to the three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara C. McDonald thanks people who come to pay their last respect to the three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Updated 28 minutes ago
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A procession carrying the coffins of four American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania will proceed past the capital's cathedral square Thursday.

Government officials and religious leaders are expected to pay their last respects before the bodies are taken to the airport to be returned to the U.S.

The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were on a tactical training exercise when they and their vehicle went missing a week ago, the Army said.

Lithuanian, Polish and U.S. soldiers and rescuers searched through the forests and swamps at the Gen. Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in the town of Pabradė, 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of the border with Belarus. The M88 Hercules armored vehicle was pulled from a peat bog Monday and the final body was recovered Tuesday.

The U.S. Army has identified the four as Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Michigan; Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Staff Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, the defense minister and the Vilnius archbishop are expected to attend Thursday's ceremony.

An honor platoon from 3rd Infantry Division will also pay tribute to the soldiers, Maj. Nicholas Chopp, the deputy media chief for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, told The Associated Press.

A Lithuanian nonprofit that helps Ukrainian war refugees has asked residents of Vilnius to attend the ceremony and pause for a moment when the coffins pass by to pay their respects. “Even though it’s a workday, let’s not remain indifferent ... bow your head, and honor the US soldiers who lost their lives during training while preparing to defend our freedom, standing true to their oath, giving their all, to the very end,” Stiprus Kartu, or Strong Together, wrote on Facebook.

About 3,500 soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team deployed in January to Poland and the Baltic states for a nine-month rotation as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which supports NATO allies and partners following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lithuanian rescuers pay their last respect to the three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lithuanian Army soldiers hold flowers in memory of three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman and her child light candles in memory of three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This combination of images shows from left, Army Pfc. Dante D. Tatiana, 21, of Dededo, Guam, Sgt. Edwin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, Calif., and Sgt. Jose Duenez, 25, of Joliet, Ill., three of the four soldiers who were killed in a training accident near Pabradė, Lithuania, in March 2025. (Department of Defense via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This combination of images shows from left, Army Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam, Army Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, Calif., Army Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Ill., and Army Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Mich., who were killed in a training accident near Pabradė, Lithuania, in March 2025. (Department of Defense via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Army soldiers light candles in memory of three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People with U.S. national flag come to pay their last respect to the three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lithuanian soldiers salute as they come to pay their last respect in memory of three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. national flags, candles and flowers are on the ground in memory of three soldiers found dead on Monday at a training range in Pabrade, near the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

