Lithuania's parliament OKs new PM, then closes due to virus

Her Homeland Union party has already agreed with two liberal parties, the Freedom Party and the Liberal Movement, to form a governing coalition. The three parties hold 74 seats, just three more than the 71 needed for a majority in parliament.

Her Cabinet, which t is expected to be presented in few weeks, must be approved by the president and parliament. In 2019, she lost the presidential race to former banker Gitanas Nauseda.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union and NATO, has kept strong democratic traditions and sustainable economic growth since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. It has also played a major diplomatic role as the protests in Belarus, its southern neighbor, unfold against that nation’s authoritarian leader.

Newly elected prime minister Ingrida Simonyte, speaks to the media, at the Parliament in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Lithuania's parliament approved Ingrida Simonyte as the new prime minister on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuania's Homeland Union and Lithuanian Christian Democrats party leader Ingrida Simonyte speaks in parliament in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Lithuania's parliament approved Ingrida Simonyte as the new prime minister on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis