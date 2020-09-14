Little Richard song to introduce 'Monday Night Football'

The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard's hit "Rip It Up" featuring new instrumentals and backup vocals from the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown.

The song replaces Hank Williams Jr.'s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which was repurposed with new lyrics like, “All my rowdy friends are here for Monday night.” Williams' song was used on the show for two periods, 1989-2011 and then 2017-2019.