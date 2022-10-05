LIV Golf trying to get world ranking points via small tour

Norman filed an application with the Official World Golf Ranking board in early July. Even without some hurdles to overcome, it typically takes at least a year for the OWGR to approve a new tour joining its system.

Among the deficiencies are OWGR guidelines that every tournament be at least 54 holes with a 36-hole cut. LIV Golf has no cut. Guidelines also state that tournaments must average a 75-man field over the course of the season. LIV Golf has 48-man fields.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle is a requirement that a new tour comply with the guidelines for at least one year before it gets admitted.

LIV Golf sent a letter to the OWGR last month, signed by all the players, asking that world ranking points be retroactive. The letter cites the OWGR’s mission to administer and publish each week “a transparent, credible, and accurate Ranking based on the relative performances of players.”

“How can such a system possibly exclude players competing at such high levels against some of the strongest fields of the year for large purses, at such high-profile events?” the letter said.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to LIV Golf's application with the OWGR because of its new alliance with the MENA Tour.

LIV Golf is playing in Bangkok this week and Saudi Arabia next week, which wraps up its individual events. Johnson leads the money list at just over $9.5 million in individual earnings from five events.

“We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points,” said Atul Khosla, president and chief operating officer of LIV Golf. “We’re pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the world’s best golfers.”

The MENA Tour began in 2011 and has 54-hole events, typical of developmental tours. The OWGR recognized it in 2016. The MENA Tour originally had a deal in which the top five players advanced to the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. It now is aligned with the Asian Developmental Tour, though it has yet to emerge from a pandemic-caused shutdown.

The last MENA Tour event ended on March 4, 2020 — Journey to Jordan 2 — in Aqaba, Jordan. Ryan Lumsden of Scotland won by one shot and earned $13,500.

The winner from LIV Golf Invitational-Thailand gets $4 million.

