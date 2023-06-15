Live updates | A longer US Open course without being 'stupid hard'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for live updates in the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

ROUND 2 UNDERWAY

Now it's time to see if the USGA can fight back at the lowest-scoring opening round in U.S Open history.

The second round began under another overcast sky, similar conditions to when Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the U.S. Open record — and tied the major championship record — at 62. Some of the holes are more challenging, such as the par-3 11th hole. It's playing 297 yards.

The course played about 200 yards shorter than full length on Thursday, and the plan was to make it longer for Friday. John Bodenhamer is the chief championships officer for the USGA in charge of setting up the course. He says the USGA can make the course “stupid hard” but it does not plan to do that.

Schauffele and Fowler play in the afternoon. The morning wave Friday features Dustin Johnson, who shot 64 on Thursday without missing a single fairway.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Odds & ends

The lowest opening round in U.S. Open history also marked the first time that nobody shot 80 or higher on the first day.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sit atop the leaderboard after shooting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club to break the U.S. Open record and share the major championship mark with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

On the bottom of the leaderboard are Aaron Wise and Alexander Wang, who both shot 79.

