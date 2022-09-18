Live updates: London prepares for 1M visitors for funeral

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

— Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

— Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

— Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen's death

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LONDON — The wife of King Charles III is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her strength as a woman in a world dominated by male leaders for much of her 70-year reign.

In a video message being broadcast Sunday night, Queen Consort Camilla says: “It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.”

She adds: “There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

The late queen, who died Sept. 8 aged 96, ended years of debate about Camilla’s title when she said on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, be known as queen consort when her eldest son became king.

In a personal reflection on her time with the queen, Camilla says: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.”

LONDON — London Police say they have charged a man who is accused of lunging at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament with a public order offense.

The Metropolitan Police say in a statement that Muhammad Khan, a 28-year-old from east London, is charged with behavior intended to “cause alarm, harassment or distress.”

Tracey Holland told Sky News that her 7-year-old niece was pushed out of the way by a man who tried to “run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what.” She said police detained the man in “two seconds.”

Khan is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday – the day of the queen’s state funeral.

The King's Bodyguards, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photos via AP)

The King's Bodyguard the Yeomen of the Guard, right, and the Scots Guards change shifts after guarding the coffin past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photos via AP)

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photos via AP)

People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)