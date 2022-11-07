Live updates | Climate Summit

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge _ greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge — greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming. However, observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions

— Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs

— Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life

