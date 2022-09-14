Live updates: Horses get special training for procession

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

— London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently

— What to know about the queen's lying in state

— Renewed interest in UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

— A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch's death

— Anger over past, indifference meets queen's death in India

— Former British colonies are conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II's legacy

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LONDON — Crowds are gathering in London as the city prepares for a somber procession taking Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament.

There, the late monarch will lie in state for four days before her funeral next Monday.

Huge crowds are expected for Wednesday’s somber afternoon procession, and long lines are also predicted to view the coffin at Parliament’s Westminster Hall.

People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs. Under gray skies hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the monarch’s official London residence, they have umbrellas at the ready and takeout coffees in hand.

The coffin will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage past the crowds of mourners, with the queen’s son and heir King Charles III and other royals walking behind.

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved on its journey from Scotland back to London.

Combined Shape Caption People wait near to Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption People wait ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in in Westminster, central London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Paul Childs/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen's coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Combined Shape Caption Postcards and various memorabilia, which are related to Queen Elizabeth II, are on display at souvenir shop House of Men, in Hong Kong, on Sept. 10, 2022. The shop saw renewed interests from visitors on the first weekend after the Queen's death. (AP Photo/Alice Fung)