Live updates: Quebec reinstates restrictions as cases climb

Remote work, which before was recommended by authorities, will now be mandatory.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

— British nurses warn the health care system at a breaking point as omicron cases soar

— German military gives hospital an edge in treating COVID-19 patients

— Omicron prompts World Economic Forum to delay Davos meeting until summer 2022

— Austria ends 20-day lockdown, considers move a success as virus cases plummet

Go to https://APNews.com/coronavirus-pandemic for updates throughout the day.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England, amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The royal palace said Monday that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has spent most of her time during the pandemic.

Other members of the royal family are expected to visit over the Christmas period, with precautions taken against spreading the virus.

For years members of the extended family have spent the holidays at Sandringham, attending the local church as a group on Christmas Day.

The queen has cut down on travel and work in recent months since spending a night in hospital in October and being told to rest by her doctors.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Additional Ohio hospitals are announcing the postponement of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to fill up hospital beds in the state.

The decisions are in line with the crisis highlighted by Gov. Mike DeWine last week when he ordered more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff.

The Ohio State University medical center and the Columbus-based OhioHealth system both say they’re postponing new elective surgeries as the number of coronavirus cases spike. Ohio State’s policy, covering procedures that require an overnight stay, takes place Jan. 3 but doesn’t affect currently scheduled procedures.

Hospital systems in northeastern Ohio including the Cleveland Clinic announced similar postponements earlier this month. The word “Help” dominated a full-page ad in The Plain Dealer Monday in which six Cleveland-area health systems urged people to receive the vaccine.

State Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week the vast majority of people being hospitalized in Ohio aren’t vaccinated.

___

MISSION, Kansas — A Missouri health official says the delta variant still accounts for 98% to 99% of the roughly 600 samples that are sequenced each week.

Over the past seven days, the state confirmed 14,156 new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Missouri. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services data shows the seven-day average hitting 1,972 on Thursday, up from 1,058 on Nov. 9, but still well below the peak of the summer surge.

Dr. James Stewart, the chief medical officer for North Kansas City Hospital, says the hospital has more than four times as many COVID-19 patients with active infections now as it did on Nov. 1.

Stewart says that if this continues, the hospital will surpass its previous peak.

___

HOUSTON, Texas — One Houston hospital system has reported that the omicron variant accounts for 82% of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases it is treating.

Dr. S. Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, said Sunday that the omicron variant is now in Houston “in full force.”

Long said the omicron variant became the “cause of the supermajority” of new Houston Methodist cases in less than three weeks. In comparison, the delta variant took three months during the summer before it was the cause of more than 80% of cases.

Sunday’s numbers were a dramatic increase from figures Long had reported on Friday, when testing had shown that omicron was responsible for 45% of Houston Methodist’s cases.

Earlier this month, Houston officials reported that the omicron variant had been detected in the city’s wastewater and that the variant had been in Houston since at least Nov. 29 based on wastewater sampling.

___

LOS ANGELES — The New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park will not have an in-person audience due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in LA County, organizers said.

The “NYELA Countdown to 2022” event will instead be streamed, as it was last year.

Organizers originally planned to have an invite-only audience of LA County frontline workers and first responders.

The program will feature the band Kinky and other musical performances starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait has mandated that everyone who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least nine months ago receive a booster shot.

The Gulf Arab state says that booster shots will become compulsory starting Jan. 2 as the omicron variant courses across the region. Kuwait detected its first omicron case earlier this month.

The tiny sheikhdom has seen cases gradually trend upward this week after hitting record lows of under 50 infections a day. The government also urged all citizens and residents to avoid travel.

___

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s governor announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he has been vaccinated and has had a booster shot. Over the summer, members of Hogan’s staff tested positive, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tested negative.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday” that he is not planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in Maryland have risen by about 150% over the past two weeks, he said. The Republican governor said the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized, more than twice as many people who were hospitalized a month earlier. But the state has not reported data for coronavirus cases or deaths since early December, when a cyberattack hit its health department.

___

BOSTON — Workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and many other indoor businesses in Boston will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination starting in mid-January in an effort to curb a rise in new cases across the city and state.

In addition, city employees will be required to get vaccinated, Mayor Michelle Wu said at a City Hall news conference as protesters blowing whistles, shouting “Shame on Wu,” and singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” could clearly be heard in another part of the building.

“There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we’re taking care of each other,” the mayor said in response to the protesters.

City workers had previously been required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, but the testing option is being eliminated, Wu said. Medical and religious exemptions will be considered. About 90% of the city’s roughly 18,000 workers are already vaccinated, she said.

The indoor mask mandate that takes effect Jan. 15 applies to restaurants, gyms, and indoor recreational facilities including theaters and sports venues, as well as some other businesses, she said. Boston has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month and things are expected to get worse next month with the spread of the omicron variant, said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

New positive cases have increased nearly 90% compared to two weeks ago, and the city is now averaging 369 new cases per day, she said. Hospitalizations are up 60% from two weeks ago.

___

JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work following a week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.

Ramaphosa had mild symptoms and was treated at his official residence in Cape Town by South Africa’s military health service as the country battled a wave of the virus dominated by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” his office said in a statement.

South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 16.9 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 5 to 33.8 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 19.

Although South Africa’s new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surged since mid-November, the numbers of those hospitalized and those who have died have not followed the same upward trajectory.

___

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Colorado Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and got a booster shot and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Crow encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted “to help prevent major illness and protect our community.” He also said he would continue to push for affordable access to rapid and reliable testing for all Americans.

___

PARIS — France’s health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday.

France began vaccinations for children with health risks last week, and the High Authority for Health on Monday expanded its recommendation to include all 5 to 11-year-olds, using Pfizer’s pediatric dose.

It cited “the fifth wave due to the delta variant and the appearance of the omicron variant,” and said the decision came after lengthy discussions with ethical committees, medical professionals, parents and teachers. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the injections could begin Wednesday.

France is seeing more weekly confirmed virus cases than at any time in the pandemic, and a rise in hospitalizations linked to the virus. The government canceled New Year’s Eve events and is accelerating efforts to administer booster shots, but has not closed restaurants and stores or set curfews like some other European countries have done to limit the spread of omicron.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s drugs regulator gave the green light to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax.

The European Medicines Agency decision to recommend granting conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU’s executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case in case it’s eventually needed.

The Novavax shot joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in the EU’s vaccine armory. The EU has ordered up to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine with an option for 100 million more.

Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England, amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant. he royal palace said Monday, Dec, 20, 2021 that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has spent most of her time during the pandemic. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Steve Parsons Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England, amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant. he royal palace said Monday, Dec, 20, 2021 that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has spent most of her time during the pandemic. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Caption Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland’s governor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Hogan tweeted Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he's been vaccinated and has had a booster. Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus's omicron variant becomes dominant. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, file) Credit: Brian Witte Caption Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland’s governor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Hogan tweeted Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he's been vaccinated and has had a booster. Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus's omicron variant becomes dominant. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, file) Credit: Brian Witte Credit: Brian Witte

Caption An ambulance waits outside St Thomas' hospital in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Caption An ambulance waits outside St Thomas' hospital in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption FILE - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a face mask on a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tembisa, South Africa, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Ramaphosa has returned to work following a week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a face mask on a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tembisa, South Africa, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Ramaphosa has returned to work following a week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Caption Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Caption Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption A child wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as he poses next to a giant Christmas tree decoration at a Johannesburg Mall, in Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Caption A child wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as he poses next to a giant Christmas tree decoration at a Johannesburg Mall, in Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Christmas market at Tuilerie garden in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Christmas market at Tuilerie garden in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption People warm themselves by a fire, which promises to burn until COVID-19 measures are finished, in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Sign on bike reads 'Corona vaccine equals poison'. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People warm themselves by a fire, which promises to burn until COVID-19 measures are finished, in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Sign on bike reads 'Corona vaccine equals poison'. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A delivery driver unloads suits for a luxury goods store in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption A delivery driver unloads suits for a luxury goods store in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A man looks at a Christmas stall in Bristol, England, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues following surging COVID-19 cases. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Caption A man looks at a Christmas stall in Bristol, England, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues following surging COVID-19 cases. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Caption People walk by closed shops on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People walk by closed shops on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption The city is reflected in a window as a woman walks by a holiday display in a closed shop on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption The city is reflected in a window as a woman walks by a holiday display in a closed shop on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A woman sips a drink as she stands behind a shuttered door at the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption A woman sips a drink as she stands behind a shuttered door at the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Police drive their patrol car down a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Police drive their patrol car down a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People wait for a tram on an almost empty shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People wait for a tram on an almost empty shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A man walks under a closed shutter of the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption A man walks under a closed shutter of the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A man sits in the window of an empty shop in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption A man sits in the window of an empty shop in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A medical worker administers a dose of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Russian charity Nochlezhka administered vaccination against coronavirus to homeless people at its center. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Caption A medical worker administers a dose of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Russian charity Nochlezhka administered vaccination against coronavirus to homeless people at its center. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption People walk past a billboard inviting citizens to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Nottingham, England, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Caption People walk past a billboard inviting citizens to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Nottingham, England, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Caption An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Caption An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Caption An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption ICU nurse Stefan talks to the Associated Press in front of an isolation room with an intubated COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Caption ICU nurse Stefan talks to the Associated Press in front of an isolation room with an intubated COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A stethoscopeat hangs in front of a monitor at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Caption A stethoscopeat hangs in front of a monitor at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner