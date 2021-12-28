Live updates: Washington state reports record daily cases

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

— Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shot

— US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

— Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

— In eastern Germany, pastors push for shots despite protests

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii will conduct mostly online classes for the first two weeks of the spring semester as the state watches a surge in omicron coronavirus cases.

Hawaii has had all-time record high daily COVID-19 numbers in recent days. University of Hawaii officials say that campuses across the islands will temporarily move many classes to online instruction.

In an email to students and staff, University of Hawaii President David Lassner says only classes that can be “effectively taught online” will change.

Other classes will be taught in person but with physical distancing, mask wearing and health screenings in place

___

ATLANTA — Emory University’s president said Tuesday the school is switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester because of a national surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant.

In a letter to the university community, President Gregory Fenves said Emory will transition back to in-person learning on January 31 if conditions permit that.

The switch to remote learning applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional courses. Residence halls will remain open, though students are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

COVID-19 infections in the Atlanta area, where Emory is located, are climbing rapidly.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to nearly 8,700 a day on Monday, according to the state Public Health Department. That’s nearing the peaks that Georgia saw in infection numbers in early January and early September.

___

LONDON — The U.K. has reported another record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a further 129,471 infections on Tuesday.

The data was incomplete because of the Christmas holidays, and did not include figures from Scotland or Northern Ireland.

A further 18 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the government said.

Officials have said some 90% of cases in the country are now the omicron variant.

Despite the high daily infections Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has said it is not imposing further virus restrictions in England before the new year. Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules, began shuttering nightclubs and limiting social gatherings from Boxing Day.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Infusion centers in five large Texas cities have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and the Houston area have run out of sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron.

The agency says the treatment cannot be offered until January, when the next shipment of the drug is expected to arrive from the federal government.

Antibody drugs for coronavirus variants other than omicron are still available, the agency said.

___

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s judiciary announced plans Monday to postpone jury trials and reduce other court operations amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The emergence of more contagious variants and the risk to those who are vaccinated and those who haven’t completed the vaccination process requires the return to more restrictive emergency operations, according to an order from Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph Getty.

On Monday, state health officials reported 5,376 new cases, an increase in hospitalizations to 1,714 and an increase in the seven-day testing positivity rate to more than 16.5%.

Jury trials scheduled between Wednesday and Feb. 8 will be rescheduled, but district and circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in-person. Ongoing jury trials will be allowed to conclude.

Both the Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals will remain fully operational, but the chief judge may determine whether to hold proceedings in person or remotely. Clerks’ offices will remain open to the public.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey topped the 30,000 mark for the first time since mid-October, as the highly contagious omicron variant begins take hold.

The country reported 32,176 new cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday. A day earlier, the daily infections had jumped to around 26,000, after hovering around 20,000 for weeks.

“Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, (infections) appear to be on an upward trend,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. He warned that the country was entering a period that requires extra care and urged people to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Turkey reported its first six cases of the omicron variant on Dec. 11. It has not imposed any new restrictions.

___

Caption People wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus inside a train in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a woman in the sub-zero temperatures at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Members of the public queue to take a COVID-19 tests in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Australia's Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests. (Brendon Thorne/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Brendon Thorne

Caption Visitors wearing face masks walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 queue for a COVID-19 test at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Spain is dealing with the highest ever number of coronavirus infections, with some regions considering further curbs on social life ahead of the end of the year. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez