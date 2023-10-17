Live updates | Intense Israeli bombardments strike Gaza as the war rages on

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Hamas' military wing said a separate attack on a refugee camp in central Gaza killed a top Hamas commander.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out. The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to head to the region on Wednesday.

Aid workers warned that life in Gaza was near complete collapse because of the Israeli siege that followed a Hamas attack on Israel.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

UNRWA SAYS AT LEAST SIX KILLED IN ATTACK ON SCHOOL IN GAZA

AMMAN — The U.N. agency for Palestinians says at least six people were killed when one of its schools in central Gaza Strip was hit Tuesday.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General, said dozens of people were also injured, including agency staff, when the UNRWA school in the al-Maghazi refugee camp came under bombardment. He said the school -- which has served as a shelter for some 4,000 displaced people since the latest hostilities began -- is seriously damaged.

AP video of the aftermath shows where tank shells crashed through classroom walls, leaving concrete pockmarked by shrapnel and piles of rubble in the hallways. Blood was splattered on crumbling cinderblocks. Rooms where Palestinians had taken refuge were filled with debris and splintered school chairs.

“This is outrageous and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” Lazzarini said in a statement. “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.”

ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE CHIEF ADMITS FAILURE IN HAMAS ATTACK

JERUSALEM — The unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed over 1,300 Israelis and stunned the country was the result of a failure by Israel’s intelligence community and military, the nation's miliary intelligence chief said.

“We did not fulfill our most important mission, and as the head of the Intelligence Directorate, I take full responsibility for the failure,” Gen. Aharon Haliva, the intelligence chief, wrote in a letter to the Israeli military. “The things that need to be investigated will be thoroughly investigated at the proper time, and conclusions will be drawn.”

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar sent a similar admission to workers at the security service over the weekend, taking responsibility for the stunning operational failures and weaknesses that allowed Hamas to carry out its attack.

ISRAEL WARNS HEZBOLLAH AGAINST ESCALATING BORDER TENSIONS

JERUSALEM — Israel's military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is threatening aggressive retaliation if the Lebanese group Hezbollah escalates tensions on their shared border.

“This is a war on the home,” Halvey said after meeting with Israeli troops near the northern border. “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, it will be annihilated.”

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli troops along the tense border have escalated in recent days but remain largely controlled and limited to several border towns.

ITALY CONFIRMS DEATH OF CITIZEN IN HAMAS ATTACK ON KIBBUTZ

ROME — The Italian government says one of three Italian-Israeli citizens believed kidnapped by Hamas was killed in Israel during the militant attack on the Be’eri kibbutz in southern Israel.

The Italian foreign ministry reported Tuesday that DNA tests conducted by Israeli authorities confirmed the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65. The ministry said it remained committed to locating Kipnis’ wife and another Italian-Israeli citizen who remain unaccounted for.

The Kipnis family sounded the alarm about Kipnis and his wife, 60-year-old Lilach Lea Havron, after their kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants Oct. 7. At least 120 people were killed there and an unknown number was taken hostage.

The family initially believed the couple, plus eight members of Havron’s family, were among the hostages since their bodies weren’t initially recovered and their cellphones were traced to Gaza.

GERMANY URGES ISRAEL TO PROVIDE ACCESS FOR AID TO GAZA

TEL AVIV — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he discussed ways to quickly get humanitarian help to civilians in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In contrast with Hamas, which wants to hold Gaza’s citizens as human shields, we are concerned about them too,” said Scholz, who visited Israel on Tuesday. “We want to protect civilians and prevent civilian victims.”

Scholz said he discussed “the possibility of improved humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip” with Netanyahu and that he planned to discuss the same issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo on Wednesday.

Scholz reiterated that Israel’s security is a core element of German policy, calling it a “responsibility that arises from the Holocaust.”

WFP SENDS FOOD AID TO EGYPT FOR DELIVERY TO GAZA

ROME — The World Food Program says it has tons of aid arriving in Egypt from warehouses around the region, ready to enter Gaza.

The Rome-based agency warned earlier Tuesday that stores in Gaza only have four or five days’ worth of essential food stocks available.

Video provided by WFP showed crates of aid arriving by cargo plane at the Arisha airbase in Egypt from warehouses in Dubai, bound for the Rafah crossing. WFP said it has mobilized 310 metric tons (305 tons) of food so far, including fortified biscuits and ready-to-eat meals sufficient to feed 244,000 people for a week, as well as canned food and date bars.

WFP’s Palestine country director, Samer Abdeljaber, said the agency is waiting for the green light to enter Gaza and warned that food stocks are running out. He said the number of bakeries WFP works with in Gaza is decreasing daily because they don’t have enough water or electricity to bake bread.

Also Tuesday, the regional director of the International Organization for Migration in Cairo urged both sides to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrifying,” Othman Belbeisi wrote Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted.”

EGYPT STILL NEGOTIATING WITH ISRAEL ON ALLOWING AID INTO GAZA

CAIRO — Egypt is still negotiating with Israel on the delivery of humanitarian assistance and fuel to Gaza from its crossing points, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, a senior Egyptian official said as trucks loaded with aid waited for permission to cross into the besieged territory.

The official said Israel still insists on searching all aid deliveries and wants to “ensure that such aid won’t benefit Hamas.” The official requested anonymity because he does not have permission to discuss the negotiations.

He said they’re also negotiating a compromise that would allow foreign passport holders to cross into Egypt. Egypt has proposed that the United Nations oversee the process with help from Egyptian forces, the official said. Israel has yet to respond to the proposal.

The U.S., Qatar, the U.N. and several European countries are involved in the talks, which are led by security agencies in Egypt and Israel, the official said.

FRANCE SAYS 21 CITIZENS KILLED, 11 MISSING IN ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

PARIS — France’s foreign ministry has confirmed the death of 21 French citizens killed in the Hamas militants attacks on Israel. The ministry says 11 French citizens are missing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking during a visit to Albania Tuesday, said his government was doing “everything possible” for the release of French and other hostages held in Gaza.

“This difficult moment for the Israeli people, the Palestinian civilians, for the whole region shows that the (unresolved) issue there is a political one which cannot be solved without a peaceful process,” Macron said.

HAMAS' MILITARY WING SAYS TOP COMMANDER KILLED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE

JERUSALEM — Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed top militant commander, Ayman Nofal.

Nofal is the most high-profile militant to be killed so far in Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip. Residents said the barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled an entire block of homes and caused dozens more casualties.

The Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centers.

AT LEAST 16 JOURNALISTS KILLED IN GAZA AND ISRAEL SINCE THE WAR BEGAN

JERUSALEM — The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based watchdog, says at least 13 Palestinian journalists in Gaza and three journalists in Israel have been killed since the war erupted. Several Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday, said the group.

Some Palestinian journalists were killed when Israeli airstrikes struck their homes in the Gaza Strip or the area housing their offices in the Rimal neighborhood, in central Gaza City. Others were killed while reporting on the evacuations of Palestinian houses under Israeli bombardment. Some were freelancers and others worked for local outlets. One of them worked for the Hamas-linked Al Aqsa Radio.

Three Israeli journalists, meanwhile, were killed during the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including an editor for Israeli public broadcaster Kan, an editor for Hebrew-language daily Ma’ariv and a photographer for the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom newspaper.

The CPJ count did not include the death of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed on Friday in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border. Six other journalists were injured.

SOUTHERN GAZA HOSPITAL SAYS IT RECEIVED EVACUATION ORDER

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — A hospital in the southern Gaza city of Rafah says it has received two Israeli warnings to evacuate even though it is in the area where Israel told civilians to take refuge.

Sohaib al-Hams, director of the Kuwaiti Specialist Hospital, said staff will not abandon the facility, which continues to receive patients amid relentless Israeli airstrikes.

“We will not leave our places and we will not let our people down,” al-Hams said in a video on the hospital's official Facebook page, adding that Gazan hospitals are the final red line after Israel crossed all the others.

Israeli army spokesman were not immediately available for comment on the order.

US RESPONDS TO HOSTAGE VIDEO BY URGING IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL HELD

WASHINGTON — The United States has responded to Hamas' release of a hostage video by calling on the group to immediately release all hostages.

“There should be no reason for them to have any hostages in the first place," said U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on American TV Tuesday.

Asked if he believed the woman in the video, identified as 21-year-old Mia Schem, was being treated well, Kirby said she was “probably forced” to record the message.

“There’s no question in my mind that that woman gave that video testimony under duress, probably forced to do it,” Kirby said on NBC’s “Today."

"It’s a propaganda video much more than it is proof of life or, certainly, proof of concept for Hamas. It’s despicable, deplorable that they would take these hostages and then advertise how well they’re treating them when they’re the ones who hurt them in the first place.”

FOREIGN PASSPORT-HOLDERS WAIT FOR RAFAH CROSSING TO OPEN

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Dual Palestinian nationals' hopes to leave the Gaza Strip were dashed for a third straight day as the border remained closed.

Jameel Abdullah, a Swedish passport holder, said he had been told by his embassy to return to the border, but after waiting many hours he turned back toward Gaza where Israeli airstrikes continue to pound densely populated residential areas.

“We come to the border crossing hoping that it will open, but so far there is no information,” he said, with the echo of bombs falling in the distance. “We plead with the Egyptian people to look at us with compassion because frankly we are in a very dangerous place. There is shelling all around us, and even if I wanted to return home (to Gaza), I would be risking my life.”

