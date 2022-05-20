BreakingNews
11 more medical marijuana dispensaries coming to southwest Ohio: Here’s where they’ll be
Live updates | McIlroy takes lead into 2nd round of PGA

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where a crowded leaderboard will be giving chase and Tiger Woods will be fighting to make the cut.

Woods tees off in the morning along with McIlroy, who opened with a 5-under 65, and Jordan Spieth, who had struggles of his own during a 72 on Thursday. Woods shot 74 after five bogeys during an eight-hole stretch and two more to finish.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge begin the day one shot behind McIlroy, who is trying to add a fifth major and third PGA title, eight years after his last in a memorable 2014 season in which he raised both the Wannamaker Trophy and Claret Jug.

Others on the first page of the leaderboard include former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who is seeking a second major five years later, and Cameron Smith, who won The Players Championship in March.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

