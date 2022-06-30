Live updates | Britain sends more military aid to Ukraine

___

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

NATO leaders are arriving at a conference center in Madrid for the third and final day of their annual summit.

The 30-member alliance is due to wrap up its talks with a working session on security concerns for its southern flank, namely in unstable areas of North Africa and the Middle East.

On Wednesday, NATO nations pledged their continued support for Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russia’s invasion. It also issued an updated Strategic Concept, the document which lays out its top security concerns for the coming decade, where it named Russia as its top threat and added China for the first time.

NATO has also announced that it will boost its rapid response forces for Eastern Europe, increasing them from 40,000 to 300,000 troops ready to react to any attack by Russia against NATO territory.

The alliance has also cleared the path for Sweden and Finland to become new members after overcoming Turkey’s misgivings.

___

BRUSSELS — China has reacted to NATO naming it as a security challenge by calling the Western military alliance a “Cold War remnant” that is “smearing” Beijing’s international reputation.

On Wednesday, NATO issued its updated Strategic Concept, the document that lays out its top security threats for the coming decade. While Russia was named its top threat, NATO included China for the first time.

It said that China “strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains” and warned of its close ties with Moscow.

A statement released by China’s Mission to the European Union on Thursday responded: “Since NATO positions China as a ‘systemic challenge,’ we have to pay close attention and respond in a coordinated way. When it comes to acts that undermine China’s interests, we will make firm and strong responses.”

China insisted that it promotes peace through its collaboration with the United Nations and its foreign development projects.

It called the 30-nation alliance a source of instability.

“NATO claims itself to be a defensive organization that upholds the rules-based international order, but it has bypassed the U.N. Security Council and waged wars against sovereign states, creating huge casualties and leaving tens of millions displaced,” it said.

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

