Live updates: British horse racing honors Queen Elizabeth

——-

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Queen Elizabeth II loved corgis breed from childhood

— Former British colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II

— Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey through Scotland

— What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

— King Charles III is officially proclaimed monarch in London

— What will happen to all the currencies that feature the queen?

— Explainer: The formal rules around Charles' accession

— Mourners in the street: Sincere grief flows out across Britain

— Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was?

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

EDINBURGH, Scotland —- Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy’s residence in the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh.

The arrival followed a slow, somber and regal procession through the Scottish countryside on Sunday. Mourners had packed city streets and lined rural roads to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.

The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to the palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites.

Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin past the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, and into the throne room. It will remain there until Monday afternoon so residence staff can pay their last respects.

King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla will travel to Edinburgh on Monday to take the coffin to St. Giles Cathedral on the city’s Royal Mile. The coffin will remain there for 24 hours before being flown to London on Tuesday.

___

A young Bosnian girl is remembering Queen Elizabeth II for her love of dogs and her kindness.

Asya Isovic, 12, says she will never forget the day she found a letter waiting for her at home in Sarajevo that was sent on the queen’s behalf.

Isovic had made a card decorated with a drawing of a Queen’s Guard with three corgi dogs and mailed it to the Queen along with “some poems and a couple of more things.”

She did not expect a reply, but one signed by the queen’s lady-in-waiting had arrived. The letter said the Queen “was touched by your thoughtfulness and really appreciates the time and care taken to create your card and gifts.”

Isovic said she hoped the royal family will find a way to cope with the loss. She also hoped that King Charles III “will take care of the (late Queen’s) corgis.”

——-

LONDON — King Charles III’s son William, the new Prince of Wales, has told the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, he will serve the country “with humility and great respect.”

William was given the title when his father, the previous Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

William told Drakeford that he and his wife Catherine have a “deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.”

He said the couple would travel to Wales “very soon” and want “to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.”

___

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of congratulation to Britain’s King Charles III on his accession to the throne, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday.

“I am willing to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship ... and strengthen communication on global issues, so as to benefit the two countries,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese president also commemorated the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. The message comes amid strained relations over trade, human rights and China’s crackdown on the democratic opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

___

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed the monarch in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The moves Sunday in the rest of the United Kingdom came a day after the same proclamation was made in London at a pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

In Belfast, bells chimed and a bugler played before the proclamation was read. It was followed by a 21-gun salute and a military band playing the anthem, “God Save the King.” In Wales, a regimental mascot goat accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the ceremony at Cardiff Castle.

Earlier, proclamations were held in other parts of the Commonwealth — the group of former British Empire colonies — including Australia and New Zealand.

___

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Mourners are quietly paying tribute as a hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the Scottish countryside on a final journey back to London.

Crowds are lining the streets Sunday and some have tossed flowers as the hearse passes through villages and towns a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh. The queen died Thursday at her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle.

The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from Balmoral, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites.

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted that “as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

___

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Corgis belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are taken for a walk in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, on April 1, 2009, past US President Obama's car whilst he has an audience with the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/pool) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Corgis belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are taken for a walk in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, on April 1, 2009, past US President Obama's car whilst he has an audience with the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/pool) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined Shape Caption Prince William meets people after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner Combined Shape Caption Prince William meets people after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined Shape Caption Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat, accompanies the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall Combined Shape Caption Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat, accompanies the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined Shape Caption People attend a Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption People attend a Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined Shape Caption The Lord Lyon King of Arms reads a public Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption The Lord Lyon King of Arms reads a public Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Combined Shape Caption Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public queue to get in ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall Combined Shape Caption Members of the public queue to get in ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined Shape Caption Elliot Gray, 2, waves the Welsh national flag ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall Combined Shape Caption Elliot Gray, 2, waves the Welsh national flag ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall