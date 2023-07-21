X

Live updates | Rain and wind greet Day 2 of British Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Goodbye, sun

RAIN, WIND GREET DAY TWO AT HOYLAKE

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Goodbye, sun. Hello, traditional British Open weather.

Thick clouds, wind and a few rain drops greeted the second round at Royal Liverpool on Friday. The demanding test remains the same.

Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht shared the lead at 5-under 66. Grillo was the only one playing in the morning.

The wind is typical, and so is the rain this year. The test after one day is the bunkers. They must be avoided at all costs.

Rory McIlroy also plays in the morning. He took two shots to get out of a bunker on the 18th and was thrilled to escape with par. He starts five shots out of the lead in his quest to end nine years without a major.

