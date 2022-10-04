Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

— International experts guess at Putin's nuclear plans

— Ukraine's counterattack makes more gains

— AP Investigation: Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

— Frustration with retreat reaches Kremlin-friendly television

— 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says that at least five civilians have been killed and another 10 have been wounded in the latest Russian shelling.

It said Tuesday that one person was killed when Russian missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A doctor was killed and two nurses were also wounded when Russian shelling hit a hospital in the Kharkiv region.

The southern city of Nikopol across the Dnieper River from the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant came under intense shelling that damaged more than 30 houses, a school and several stores. The shelling interrupted water supplies and led to partial blackouts.

___

