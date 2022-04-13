Live Updates | Allied leaders going to meet with Zelenskyy

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

WASHINGTON — The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main U.S. coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.”

On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.

Adeyemo discussed the next steps the U.S. and its allies will take to inflict financial pain on Russia — and the complications the war has on rising costs to Americans back home.

Adeyemo said the U.S. and its allies will next target the supply chains that contribute to the construction of Russia’s war machine, which includes “everything from looking at ways to go after the military devices that have been built to use not only in Ukraine, but to project power elsewhere.”

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry said early Wednesday.

In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

Authorities said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.

Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing yet another, more diverse, package of military support possibly totaling $750 million to be announced in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet publicly announced.

The additional aid is a sign that the administration intends to continue expanding its support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Delivery is due to be completed this week of $800 million in military assistance approved by President Joe Biden just one month ago.

— reported by Associated Press writer Robert Burns.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country’s SBU secret service.

In his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia could win Medvedchuk’s freedom by trading Ukrainians now held in Russian prisons.

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine’s national security agency, said on the agency’s Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been detained.

The statement came shortly after Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.

Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life. He was being held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.

Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk’s youngest daughter.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world Tuesday to respond to Russia’s use of a poisonous substance in Mariupol.

“Given the repeated threats by Russian propagandists to use chemical weapons against the Mariupol defenders and given the repeated use by the Russian army, for example, of phosphorus munitions in Ukraine, the world must react now,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday.

Phosphorus munitions cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons.

Zelenskyy said experts were still trying to determine what had been used in Mariupol.

Zelenskyy said in addition to the killings in Bucha, more evidence was appearing of the “inhuman cruelty” of Russian soldiers toward women and children in other Kyiv suburbs and other towns in the north and east.

Caption Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, sits next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son Vadym Trubchaninov, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 30, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A Russian armoured fighting vehicle destroyed during the war with Ukraine is seen at the residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Andriy Matviychuk, 37, who served as territorial defense soldier, was captured by Russian army, tortured and killed in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighters are seen through the destroyed window of an apartment as they work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Caption Anatoliy Morykin, 45, left, mourns the death of his mother Valentyna Morykina, 82, who died in a retirement home due to poor living conditions during the Russian invasion in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A woman carries the portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, 32, a civilian killed during the war with Russia, during his funeral in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Roscosmos space agency employees at a rocket assembly factory during his visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky , Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Russia on Tuesday marks the 61th anniversary of Gagarin's pioneering mission on April 12 1961, the first human flight to orbit that opened the space era. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Residents carry belongings from their apartment, heavily damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Caption A bedroom is seen damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Caption Marta Fedorova holds her baby boy as her son Volodymir 6, and her daughter Violetta 5, right, sit inside a school that is being used as a shelter for people who fled the war, in Dnipro city, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Marta Fedorova with her husband and five children fled from the city of Bahmud. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Caption Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, to board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Maria left the village of Dovhenke, about 25 km south of Izyum, Kharkiv region. She told her village was completely destroyed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces, only few houses are intact there. Maria came to Kramatorsk to get chance for evacuation and asked volunteers to move her to Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Caption The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption A volunteer rests after loading into a truck a plastic bags that contains the corpses of civilians killed by Russian soldiers, in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption French forensics investigators, who arrived to Ukraine for the investigation of war crimes amid Russia's invasion, stand next to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Wladyslaw Musiienko)