Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Haley

Haley sweeps Dixville Notch's primary, winning all 6 votes

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who's running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Polls are opening in the first-in-the-nation primary state

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state's famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden's name isn't on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP