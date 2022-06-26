dayton-daily-news logo
X

Live updates | Ukraine war looms large at annual G-7 summit

A view of the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022, where President Joe Biden and the other leaders of the Group of Seven, G-7, leading economic powers will attend their annual summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
A view of the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022, where President Joe Biden and the other leaders of the Group of Seven, G-7, leading economic powers will attend their annual summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian Alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in Germany's Bavarian Alps:

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage.

Biden and his Group of Seven allies plan discussions on how to ensure energy supplies and tackle inflation against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion.

The G-7 summit also aims to make sure that the global coalition working to punish the Kremlin for the four-month-old war holds firm.

Biden was to begin his visit Sunday with a bilateral meeting with the summit’s host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the afternoon Biden was to meet in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the G-7 summit: https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit

In Other News
1
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
2
Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages
3
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
4
Survivors recount Mali's deadliest attack since coup
5
As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top