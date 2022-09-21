BreakingNews
Montgomery County voters: See what's on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election
Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says developing countries are “literally paying the price” when it comes to climate change.

“Africa and other developing nations produce only a small proportion of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to industrial economies. Yet we are the hardest hit by the consequences of climate change as we see in the sustained droughts in Somalia and floods of unprecedented severity in Pakistan,” he told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

“These and other climate-related occurrences are now sadly becoming widely commonplace in the developing world. We are, in effect, literally paying the price for policies that others pursue. This needs to change.”

Buhari says he hopes the UNGA and the upcoming COP27 climate conference “will help galvanize the political will required to drive action towards the fulfillment of the various existing climate-change initiatives.”

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

