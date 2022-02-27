Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dives for a save during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

caption arrowCaption
Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dives for a save during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Liverpool has won its first domestic final in a decade after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday.

All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley where there was a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia.

Liverpool's last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 under Juergen Klopp.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
2
Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN's top court
3
Bottega Veneta gets a Milan reboot, DSquared2 spreads love
4
Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms
5
McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top