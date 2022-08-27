Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United and Chelsea also won on a good day for the Premier League’s traditional powers.

United made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since February by beating Southampton 1-0 away thanks to a second-half goal by Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea overcame the early sending off of Connor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.

Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew 1-1 at home against Everton.

Arsenal, the only team to start the season with three wins, had a chance to maintain its perfect record when it played Fulham at home in the late game.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their side's ninth goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their side's ninth goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, centre, scores their side's seventh goal of the game during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)