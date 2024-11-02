Liverpool goes top of Premier League as Man City's 32-game unbeaten streak ends at Bournemouth

The biggest surprise came at Bournemouth, though, as the Cherries stunningly took a 2-0 lead at home thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson and then held off City’s comeback attempt. Josko Gvardiol pulled one goal back in the 82nd while Erling Haaland had a header saved in injury time and then hit the post from the rebound.

It was City's first league loss of 2024 but second straight 2-1 defeat in all competitions after being eliminated from the League Cup by Tottenham in midweek, and the defending champion now trails Liverpool by two points.

All three leading title rivals looked headed for defeat after Brighton had largely outplayed Liverpool in the first half at Anfield and easily could have led by more than one goal at the break, but Liverpool turned things around in three minutes in the second.

Cody Gakpo’s attempted cross sailed past both teammate Darwin Nunez and the Brighton defense into the net for the equalizer in the 69th and Mohamed Salah’s sublime finish in the 72nd sealed the win.

Salah was released down the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold on a quick counter, cut inside a defender and curled an unstoppable shot into the net with his left foot for a goal that put Liverpool two points clear of City in first place.

Arsenal is now seven points off the pace and fell to fourth place behind Nottingham Forest, which beat 10-man West Ham 3-0, and the Gunners could find themselves in sixth if Aston Villa and Chelsea both win on Sunday.

Also, Southampton earned its first win of the season thanks to Adam Armstrong’s 85th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory over Everton to climb out of last place. But fellow promoted side Ipswich is still looking for its first win after giving up an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Leicester.

