Liverpool, Wrexham and Wales soccer hero Joey Jones has died at 70

“Wrexham AFC are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Joey Jones,” the Welsh club said in a statement.

During a decorated career, Jones won five major trophies for Liverpool, including back-to-back European Cups in 1977 and 1978, as well as the English league title in 1977. He also won the UEFA Cup and European Super Cup for the Merseyside team.

“Jones’ attitude and commitment had long earned him the affection of the Liverpool supporters,” the club said in a statement. “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Jones, a left back, made 72 appearances for Wales between 1975 and 1986.

Before his move to Liverpool in 1975, Jones started his career at Wrexham, where he won the Welsh Cup. He had three spells with the club and also held roles as first team and youth coach, interim manager and ambassador.

“A true club legend, on and off the pitch, with time for everybody he met, Joey will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Wrexham said.

Jones also played for Chelsea and Huddersfield.

Wrexham said it would honor Jones with a statue outside the stadium.

