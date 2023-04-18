Liz Cheney memoir 'Oath and Honor' coming in November

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.