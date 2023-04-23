Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning "Juice" singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O'Hara and Vanessa Vanji. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against "adult cabaret" in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech.