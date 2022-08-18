LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to emcee MTV Awards

Harlow, nominated in 2020 for song of the summer for "Whats Poppin,” is tied for the most nominations this year with seven, including artist of the year and video of the year. He will also make his VMA solo debut performance. At last year’s VMAs, Harlow and Lil Nas X gave the debut performance of “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar also have seven nominations.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 22 categories online through Friday. Nominations for group of the year and song of the summer will be announced Friday. Voting for best new artist will be active all the way to show time.

