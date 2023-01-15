dayton-daily-news logo
X

Local media: Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal

Nation & World
Updated 12 minutes ago
A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reports

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reported Sunday.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, the newspaper reported, quoting a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, and urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

The resort town of Pokhara is 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu.

Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

Nepal has had a spotty air safety record.

Last year, 22 people died when a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.

In Other News
1
Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight
2
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
3
Herbert, Staley ponder what went wrong in collapse at Jags
4
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
5
Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top