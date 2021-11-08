Lockdown of New Zealand's largest city to end this month

Other facilities such as gyms and movie theaters will remain shut, and many Aucklanders will continue working from home.

Ardern had said previously the city would be able to move out of lockdown and into a new traffic-light system — where red, orange and green signify the virus's spread and the corresponding health risks — once 90% of eligible people were fully vaccinated.

“Auckland has worked so hard to get their vaccination rates high, they deserve to be able to move as soon as they hit those targets regardless of what’s happening in the rest of the country.”

But it was unclear when the border between Auckland and other parts of New Zealand would be reopened, with vaccinations lagging in some parts of the country.

Ardern said she would make an announcement on the border next week. She said Aucklanders would be able to travel for their summer holidays over the Christmas break.

