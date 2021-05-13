Locked out stagehands protest outside Metropolitan Opera

The crowd included workers from the company’s three large unions and also of its many smaller unions.

“We sell the tickets. We hang the lights. We design and build and paint the sets. We do the hair and makeup. We design and make the costumes, We dress the performers. We record the events for broadcast. We are the Met,” shouted Matthew D. Loeb, IATSE’s international president. “We were absolutely prepared to talk about making a deal to cover extra expenses, problems caused by the pandemic on a temporary basis, and the Met wants to use this as an opportunity to get things they could not normally get at the bargaining table.”

The Met often outsources productions, and company spokeswoman Lee Abrahamian said 39 of 79 stagings new to the Met in the past 13 years were manufactured in other shops.

Truckers honked horns as they drove by the midday rally. Speakers included Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer, New York Senators Brad Hoylman and Jessica Ramos, New York Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal and New York City Councilmen Mark Levine and Keith Powers.

“You are one of the cultural engines that brought 65 million tourists to New York City. They’re not coming back until you're back fairly with a contract,” Brewer said, citing NYC & Company’s record figure for visitors in 2018.

The Met’s contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, expires July 31, and negotiations are ongoing.

“They asked for things that would set us back 20 years,” Local 802 president Adam Krauthamer said, accusing Met general manager Peter Gelb of refusing to alter the company’s initial proposal of March 2020. “The only person who doesn’t see that his job is to reopen the arts is Peter Gelb.”

The company this week reached an agreement subject to ratification on a four-year contract starting Aug. 1 with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus.

“The Met is a union house and has no desire to undermine Local One or any of our other 14 unions,” the company said in a statement. “However, having lost more than $150 million in box office revenues over the past 14 months, we are facing the worst economic crisis in the 137-year history of the Met and must reduce our costs in order to survive.”

The Met says stagehands have average salaries of $185,000. Claffey said that figure was for 120-122 of the stagehands covered by contractual guarantees, one segment of the 261 employees on whose behalf the Met made benefit contributions.

The company says its proposal to Local One is for a reduction of 20%, with half the cut to be restored when the box office returns to pre-pandemic levels. The union said the management proposal represents a cut of 30%.

“In order for the Met to reopen in the fall, as scheduled, the stagehands and the other highest-paid Met union members need to accept the reality of these extraordinarily challenging times,” the company said.

Union member demonstrators rally outside the Metropolitan Opera house during a "We Are the Met Rally," Thursday, May 13, 2021, in New York. Locked out stagehands and unions with contracts expiring this summer demonstrated outside the Met to protest the Opera's unfair treatment of workers, lockout of stagehands and the outsourcing of work. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

