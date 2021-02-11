Loelling leads skeleton title race, Uhlaender contending

Loelling finished her two runs Thursday in 1 minute, 56.74 seconds. She leads Russian slider Elena Nikitina by 0.11 seconds, with Germany’s Tina Hermann third and 0.24 seconds back. Hermann has won three of the last four world titles; Loelling won the worlds in 2017.

Uhlaender is next, 0.71 seconds back in fourth place. Uhlaender is a three-time medalist at worlds, finishing third in 2007, second in 2008 and winning the title at Lake Placid in 2012.