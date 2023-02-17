Logano wins Daytona qualifier; Zane Smith earns spot in 500

Smith beat Chandler Smith in a Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing for the available spot in the Daytona 500.

“Before I said ‘I’m fine’ if I don’t make it, but it would be awesome if I make it. I believe everything happens for a reason. I’m I believer,” Chandler Smith said. “I’m fine with this. I had a lot of fun right there. I learned a lot, a lot, a lot, now I get what these guys talk about, when you run on a Sunday you gain a lot of experience. That translates into Saturdays and Sundays.”

The second race featured a showdown between IndyCar star Conor Daly in a car fielded by Floyd Mayweather, and Austin Hill for Richard Childress Racing.

Logano, meanwhile, picked up where he left off last season. His win in the season finale last November sealed his second Cup championship, which paired the Team Penske driver with Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Logano got a push from teammate Ryan Blaney at the end of the 60-lap race to help Logano hold off fellow Ford driver Kevin Harvick.

“I saw Blaney was behind me. I said, ‘That’s my buddy. I’ve got to stick with him,’” Logano said.

The final push was a drag race between Logano and Christopher Bell in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, with Logano holding on for the win.

The victory gives Logano a starting spot in the second row of Sunday's race. The front row was set in Wednesday night's time trials, with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson sweeping the two spots.

