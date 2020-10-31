Lombardi helps Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24

Lombardi completed 17 of 32 passes and Heyward caught two of his TD passes. White, who averaged 24.5 yards on eight receptions against a shaky secondary, also scored on a catch.

Michigan’s Joe Milton was 32 of 51 for 300 yards and ran 12 times for 59 yards. Haskins had eight carries for 56 yards and a TD while Blake Corum ran for two scores.

Late in the first half, a pivotal play helped the Spartans helped pull off the upset.

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons, playing across the street from where he played in high school, broke up Haskins' pass in the end zone intended for tight end Carter Selzer. The Wolverines settled for a field goal that cut their deficit to 14-10 late in the first half and that cost them four points in a game lost by three.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: Tucker's team bounced back from a seven-turnover setback in last week's 38-27 loss to Rutgers with a signature win early in his tenure.

Michigan: Harbaugh has a lot of work to do to turn the team around, especially in the defensive secondary that was picked on early and often by the Spartans.

BLACK AND BLUE

Michigan, which had many players leave the field with injuries, lost two key players at the same position during the game: linebackers Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett. Offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who chose to play after initially opting out, also was hurt late in the fourth quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will slip in the AP Top 25 after jumping up five spots following its season-opening, 49-24 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota last week.

UP NEXT

Michigan State plays at Iowa on Saturday.

Michigan plays at No. 17 Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan punter Will Hart (17) kicks to Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Referees break their meeting before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio