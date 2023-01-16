London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

“He used the fact he was a police officer to control and coerce his victims,” she added. “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behavior and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization."

Police said Carrick met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely sickened and appalled" by the revelations.

“Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long, and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner,” Khan said.