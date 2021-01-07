London's field hospital to be used amid acute COVID pressure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has faced criticism for not locking down England earlier — during the Christmas holiday season — given a spike in infections largely blamed on a new variant of the virus around the capital and the southeast of England. The lockdown came into effect on Tuesday, more than two weeks after scientists warned the new variant was potentially 70% more contagious.

In another tightening measure, the government announced Friday that from next week all people arriving from other countries will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before departure. There are exemptions for some, including truckers, airline crew and children under 11.

Many public health experts have long urged the U.K. to adopt the measure as a way of reducing imported infections, though the virus is more widespread in Britain than in many other countries.

The government said the measure will help protect against new variants of the virus, such as one recently identified in South Africa.

The U.K. is recording virus-related deaths on a par with some of the worst days of the pandemic. On Thursday, government figures showed that another 1,162 people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. That's just shy of the record high of 1,224 deaths on April 21.

The U.K.‘s total virus-related death toll is now 78,508. According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the U.K. is again Europe’s worst-hit nation in terms of total COVID-related deaths.

Though the number of new cases fell to 52,618 from the previous day’s record of 62,322, the seven-day average is running around three times higher than a month ago. Given the lags involved, the U.K. could well face many more days of very high daily virus-related deaths.

Johnson said the U.K.'s likely virus-related death toll will be “tragically” high but will ultimately depend on factors such as the speed of the rollout of vaccines and people's adherence to the lockdown.

The U.K. is further along the vaccine path than others, having already approved two for use. Nearly 1.5 million people, mainly over the age of 80, have already received a first dose of vaccine. The government is aiming to provide a first dose to around 13 million people by mid-February, who would account for around 85% of those deemed to be most at-risk from dying from COVID-19.

People across the U.K. were encouraged to “Clap for Heroes” on Thursday evening. In the first weeks of the pandemic, the weekly “Clap for Carers” was a unifying ritual.

Its return, albeit a rebranded one to also acknowledge other key workers such as delivery drivers and postal workers, has been met with a mixed response. Some NHS workers have asked people to just stay at home and not venture outside to clap.

Fountains in Trafalgar Square are lit with blue lights to show support for the NHS in London, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Buildings across the country are being lit with blue lights to thank the work by NHS staff in caring for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus, COVID-19, in Downing Street, London, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP) Credit: Tolga Akmen Credit: Tolga Akmen

Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Health Service in England, speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus, COVID-19, in Downing Street, London, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP) Credit: Tolga Akmen Credit: Tolga Akmen

Brigadier Phil Prosser, Commander of the 101 Logistic Brigade speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus, COVID-19, in Downing Street, London, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP) Credit: Tolga Akmen Credit: Tolga Akmen

Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in London, as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination program. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

In this handout photo provided by Pic PR, 104-year-old Joyce Birrell receives the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Foxholes Care Home in Hertfordshire, England, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Joyce, who is a resident at the care home, became one of the oldest people to receive the coronavirus vaccine. (Pic PR via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of a virtually empty Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A nurse works with a patient inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, where the number of intensive care beds for the critically sick has had to be increased from 60 to 120, the vast majority of which are for coronavirus patients, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. The number of coronavirus cases being treated in hospital is continuing to rise across the country. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

John Elphinstone receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Pentlands Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday Jan. 7, 2021. Authorities are increasing locations administering the COVID-19 vaccination with the jab being offered primarily to over 90-year olds and vulnerable people. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP) Credit: Russell Cheyne Credit: Russell Cheyne