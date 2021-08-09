London's Tower Bridge stuck open due to a technical fault

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side. The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m., (1700 GMT/1300 EDT) more than three hours after the problems began.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,’’ the City of London Corp., which owns the bridge, said in a statement. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”