Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

Survivors of the attack and victims’ families are expected to attend the proceedings in Paris. For them, the long path to trial may be justice delayed but at least it’s not justice denied, their lawyers told The Associated Press ahead of court proceedings. The victims' attorneys say the trial will serve as deterrent for future terrorist acts and antisemitic sentiments.

“It’s a positive development that the trial is taking place, even if he (the suspect) will not be there and even if he is acquitted,” said Bernard Cahen, a lawyer for two families who lost loved ones.

David Père, a lawyer for a then-14-year-old victim who was celebrating his bar mitzvah at the time of the attack, said the “path of justice must be followed," even after more than four decades of investigation and legal drama. There is a suspect in the attack, and Père said his client wants to hear what Diab has to say in court, even if only through his lawyers.

“A terrorist attack is something that haunts you every day of your life,” Père said. “A trial is a result (of an attack) not a revenge for it.”