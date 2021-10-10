Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE

There was no official announcement on the matter. The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple also did not respond to a request for comment. Associated Press journalists could make FaceTime voice and video calls with good sound quality to people inside and outside the country.

The UAE, home to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi and the freewheeling financial hub of Dubai, long has blocked internet calling apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime, presumably due to security concerns and to protect the revenues of its monopoly state-run telecommunication companies. However, authorities have not publicly explained the ban. Apple iPhones and computers sold in the UAE typically do not carry the FaceTime calling app.