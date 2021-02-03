Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation

Six parents and six children could be placed on deportation flights as early as Wednesday, even though they continue to fight to win asylum, the lawyers said. The families say they were unfairly denied protections under several policies enacted by former President Donald Trump's administration that courts later prohibited.

Hundreds of people have been deported in the early days of President Joe Biden's administration, including a woman who was a witness to the 2019 massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. While a federal judge barred Biden from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on deporting most people in the U.S. without authorization, the judge's order did not require the U.S. government to resume deportations as before. Legal experts say ICE generally has the discretion to delay deportation flights, keep immigrants detained, or release people on bond even if they have final deportation orders.