Long man: Emanuel works 8 2/3 in relief, Astros pound Angels

A two-run single by Gurriel capped a four-run fourth that made it 10-2. Alvarez cleared the bases with a triple in the fifth, and manager Dusty Baker took out Brantley and Bregman for the sixth with the game well in hand.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Angels, who have dropped 17 of their last 20 in Houston dating to Sept. 1, 2018. They played without superstar Mike Trout, who missed a second straight game with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch on Thursday night.

Odorizzi, who signed with the Astros on March 8, grimaced on his final pitch. Catcher Jason Castro went to check on him and quickly motioned to the dugout. Baker and trainers talked to Odorizzi for a couple of minutes before he was taken out of the game.

Canning yielded six hits and a season-high six runs while walking two in 2 1/3 innings, his shortest start this year.

Ohtani wasn’t sure the ball was out on his homer, so he sprinted until he rounded third base before slowing down a bit for his waltz home.

He was greeted in the dugout with a high-five from Trout. The home run was Ohtani’s sixth of the season, tying him with the three-time AL MVP and several other players for second most in the AL.

Ohtani, a designated hitter and part-time pitcher, made his first career appearance in the outfield. He took over in left when the Angels had left fielder Anthony Bemboom pitch in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Joe Maddon doesn’t believe Trout’s injury will land him on the injured list, but he isn’t sure when he’ll return. “It’s all been kind of a day to day thing until that swelling really dissipates and he feels comfortable swinging the bat again,” Maddon said.

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve revealed Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He has been out since April 14 and it could be a few more days before he’s ready to return to the lineup. Altuve said he did not have symptoms.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 5.27 ERA) opposes Dylan Bundy (0-2, 4.50) as the Astros try to complete the sweep Sunday.

___

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) and Alex Bregman (2) celebrate as Michael Brantley (23) looks on after they all scored on a three-run home run by Bregman during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run triple next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Carlos Correa (1) celebrate Correa's home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) crosses the plate on his home run next to Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) hands the ball off to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) as he leaves the mound with an injury on the second batter of the first inning of a baseball game agains the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke