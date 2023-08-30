Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
X

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

It weighed 802.5 pounds (364 kilograms) and measured 14 feet, 3 inches (4.3 meters) long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the department said.

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends Sept. 4.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods...
2
Revelers hurl tomatoes at each other and streets awash in red pulp in...
3
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a...
4
Live updates | Hurricane Idalia heads into Georgia
5
Court upholds Michael Avenatti's conviction for plotting to extort up...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top