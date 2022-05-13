Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

The construction took two years and cost some 200 million Czech crowns ($8.3 million).

Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500.

CzechTourism believes the bridge could attract tourists from all around the globe.

Theo Scheepens, 59, from the Netherlands was one of the first.

“Marvelous, impressive, the bridge moves, so you think something is going to happen," he said. "I wonder what is going to happen when it is windy. It is terrific weather, we are very blessed.”

The previous longest such bridge is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 516 meters (1,693 feet) long.

