Longshot Order of Australia, 73-1, win Breeders' Cup Mile

The Irish-bred colt entered the 15-horse field after One Master was scratched. Jockey Pierre Charles Boudot was riding in place of Christophe Soumillon after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Order of Australia started from the far post and quickly moved into contention before running second entering the stretch. He overtook Halladay and held off charging Circus Maximus for the win, with Lope Y Fernandez hird to complete a 1-2-3 sweep of entries for trainer Aiden O’Brien.