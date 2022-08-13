Longtime minor leaguer Bernard helps Rockies beat Arizona

Serven tied it with his fifth home run of the season leading off the fifth, the last for Davies. He allowed three runs on three hits and struck out two in five innings.

Arizona had built a 3-0 lead with a run in the second and a double by Cooper Hummel that brought home two in the fourth. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela didn’t give up another after that and left after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Kenyan Middleton (right ankle strain) threw 38 pitches in a live batting practice session on Friday. Middleton left Arizona’s July 25th game against San Francisco in the ninth inning and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Rockies: Placed OF Yonathan Daza (left shoulder dislocation) and catcher Elias Díaz (left wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list. Daza was injured making a diving catch of Nolan Arenado’s line drive in the first inning of Thursday’s game against St. Louis. Catcher Dom Núñez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Jordan Sheffield was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12) to face Rockies RHP José Ureña (1-3, 4.63) on Saturday night in the second game of the three-game series.

Colorado Rockies' Wynton Bernard smiles after hitting an infield single off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Chris Devenski in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, congratulates Brian Serven who crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the dugout after hitting a double that drove in two runs off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel, right, follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)