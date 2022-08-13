dayton-daily-news logo
Longtime minor leaguer Bernard helps Rockies beat Arizona

Colorado Rockies' Wynton Bernard grounds out against Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nation & World
By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.

Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his second save.

The 31-year-old Bernard toiled in the minors for more than 10 years before having his contract selected by Colorado on Friday. He made it a memorable debut when he helped spark a seventh-inning rally that put the Rockies in front for good.

Bernard legged out an infield single after Sam Hilliard started the inning with a double off Chris Devenski (2-1). Bernard stole second, went to third on Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Diambondbacks starter Zach Davies needed just five pitches to get through the first inning, and only had two baserunners — a walk and an error — through three innings. Colorado got to him in the fourth with a walk, an infield single and a two-run double by Elehuris Montero.

Serven tied it with his fifth home run of the season leading off the fifth, the last for Davies. He allowed three runs on three hits and struck out two in five innings.

Arizona had built a 3-0 lead with a run in the second and a double by Cooper Hummel that brought home two in the fourth. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela didn’t give up another after that and left after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Kenyan Middleton (right ankle strain) threw 38 pitches in a live batting practice session on Friday. Middleton left Arizona’s July 25th game against San Francisco in the ninth inning and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Rockies: Placed OF Yonathan Daza (left shoulder dislocation) and catcher Elias Díaz (left wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list. Daza was injured making a diving catch of Nolan Arenado’s line drive in the first inning of Thursday’s game against St. Louis. Catcher Dom Núñez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Jordan Sheffield was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12) to face Rockies RHP José Ureña (1-3, 4.63) on Saturday night in the second game of the three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Colorado Rockies' Wynton Bernard smiles after hitting an infield single off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Chris Devenski in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, congratulates Brian Serven who crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, congratulates Brian Serven who crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the dugout after hitting a double that drove in two runs off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the dugout after hitting a double that drove in two runs off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel, right, follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel, right, follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven follows the flight of his solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven follows the flight of his solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

